Waqf issue: BJP seeks CBI inquiry into bribery charge against Vijayendra

The BJP on Monday demanded a CBI inquiry into the allegations made by Minister Priyank Kharge of Rs 150 crore "bribe" offer by party chief B Y Vijayendra to former Minority Commission chairperson Anwar Manippadi.

As the Assembly proceedings started, the BJP members raised objections over Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Kharge's accusation in the House last Thursday.

Kharge had alleged that Vijayendra, who is also the Shikaripura BJL MLA, offered Rs 150 crore to Manippadi, a BJP member, not to raise the Waqf land issue.

As Karnataka Minority Commission Chairperson during the previous BJP government in the state, Manippadi had submitted a detailed report on the encroachment of Waqf land in the state and the involvement of bigwigs in it.

"The minister had made an allegation in the House in my absence, which was uncalled for. The same was repeated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. This was a baseless allegation," Vijayendra said.

He challenged the chief minister to order a CBI inquiry into the alleged Rs 150 crore offer.

Vijayendra also demanded that the minister should apologise for his statement.

The Leader of the Opposition, R Ashoka, said Kharge made the allegation without giving any prior notice.

In reply, Kharge said his statement is based on Manippadi's interview a few years ago and the media reports.

The issue saw heated arguments by both the BJP and Congress legislators.

Vijayendra had earlier rejected the charge, saying why he would pay bribes to protect Congress leaders involved in Waqf land encroachment.