BJP prioritises electoral politics over governance: Kharge in RS debate

Congress President and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing them of prioritising electoral politics over governance, while also highlighting the Congress party's role in drafting the Constitution of India.

The comments were made during the Rajya Sabha's two-day debate session marking 75 years of the Indian Constitution. While Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began the discussion by critiquing past Congress governments, Kharge countered with sharp allegations against the BJP.

ALSO READ: Congress govt prioritised dynasty over democracy: Sitharaman in RS debate Opening the debate, Sitharaman accused the Congress of suppressing democratic freedoms and amending the Constitution to consolidate family rule. She highlighted the BJP’s commitment to constitutional values while criticising the Opposition for disrupting parliamentary proceedings over governance issues.

Congress role in drafting Indian Constitution

Defending the Congress’ legacy, Kharge cited Babasaheb Ambedkar’s acknowledgment of the party’s role in maintaining order and discipline during the Constituent Assembly debates. “You [BJP] have not respected Ambedkar from the beginning,” Kharge said.

He also referenced Congress’ contribution to introducing universal adult franchise when many nations denied women the right to vote, crediting the party with India’s democratic foundations.

Govt’s approach like a ‘washing machine’: Kharge

Kharge accused PM Modi of prioritising electoral politics over governance, specifically referencing Modi's absence in Manipur despite ongoing ethnic violence. He compared the government’s approach to a "washing machine" that allegedly cleanses the image of political defectors. Earlier, FM Sitharaman had claimed that Congress prioritised family and dynasty over democratic values.

Kharge also criticised PM Modi for "twisting" facts, particularly referencing a letter by Jawaharlal Nehru to the chief ministers, and demanded an apology for what he termed "distortion of history."

Kharge further alleged that BJP leaders once burned effigies of Babasaheb Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Mahatma Gandhi when the Constitution was adopted.

BJP against reservation: Kharge

Kharge accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of opposing the Constitution during its drafting phase and the BJP of continuing to undermine constitutional values. He alleged that RSS leaders favoured Manusmriti over the Constitution, opposing universal adult franchise and women’s voting rights.

"Those who did not fight for the country will never understand the importance of the Constitution. BJP has always been against reservation and caste census because they oppose social justice," Kharge said.

“Those who hate the national flag and the Ashok Chakra are teaching us about constitutional values,” he added, targeting the ruling party.

The winter session of Parliament has been marred by disruptions over the Adani controversy, alleged links to financier George Soros, and Opposition demands for accountability on broader governance matters. The Lok Sabha completed its debate on the Constitution on December 14, and the Winter Session is set to conclude on December 20.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to address the debate on Tuesday.