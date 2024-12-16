21 fake universities operating in India: Govt urges MPs to caution students

Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar on Monday urged members of Parliament (MPs) to raise awareness about 21 fake universities operating across India and caution students against enrolling in these unrecognised institutions. This appeal was made during the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Majumdar revealed that the central government had requested state chief secretaries and Union Territory administrations to take legal action to close down such institutions.

“I appeal to MPs, especially those active on social media, to publicise the list of fake universities and prevent students from falling prey to their spurious claims,” he said.

Measures against fake universities

Majumdar highlighted that state governments were also instructed to act against organisations fraudulently presenting themselves as universities, awarding invalid degrees, or misusing the term "university" in their names.

“If we take direct action, there will be questions on federalism,” the minister explained, underlining the importance of state involvement in addressing the issue.

The minister disclosed that between 2014 and 2024, 12 fake universities were shut down. FIRs were lodged against several such institutions, and showcause or warning notices were issued to others for awarding invalid degrees.

Majumdar also urged states and Union Territories to notify the central government and the University Grants Commission (UGC) about other unrecognised institutions operating in their jurisdictions.

“Efforts are being made to ensure students are not deceived. These universities lack recognition, and the degrees they issue are invalid,” he said.

UGC list of fake universities

The UGC maintains a list of fake universities on its website. These are:

Andhra Pradesh

1. Christ New Testament Deemed University, #32-32-2003, 7th Lane, Kakumanuvarithoto, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh-522002

Another Address: Fit No. 301, Grace Villa Apts., 7/5, Srinagar, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh-522002

2. Bible Open University of India, H.No. 49-35-26, N.G.O’s Colony, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh-530016

Delhi

3. All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University, Office Kh. No. 608-609, 1st Floor, Sant Kripal Singh Public Trust Building, Near BDO Office, Alipur, Delhi-110036

4. Commercial University Ltd., Daryaganj, Delhi

5. United Nations University, Delhi

6. Vocational University, Delhi

7. ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House, 8J, Gopala Tower, 25 Rajendra Place, New Delhi - 110 008

8. Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, New Delhi

9. Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment, Rozgar Sewasadan, 672, Sanjay Enclave, Opp. GTK Depot, Delhi-110033

10. Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), 351-352, Phase-I, Block-A, Vijay Vihar, Rithala, Rohini, Delhi-110085

Karnataka

11. Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokak, Belgaum, Karnataka

Kerala

12. St John’s University, Kishanattam, Kerala

13. International Islamic University of Prophetic Medicine (IIUPM), Kunnamangalam Kozhikode, Kerala-673571

Maharashtra

14.Raja Arabic University, Nagpur, Maharashtra

Puducherry

15. Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, No. 186, Thilaspet, Vazhuthavoor Road, Puducherry-605009

Uttar Pradesh

16. Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh

17. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Achaltal, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh

18. Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Bharat Bhawan, Matiyari Chinhat, Faizabad Road, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh – 227 105

19. Mahamaya Technical University, PO - Maharishi Nagar, Distt. Gb Nagar, Opp. Sec 110, Sector 110, Noida - 201304

West Bengal

10. Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkatta

11. Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, 8-A, Diamond Harbour Road, Builtech inn, 2nd Floor, Thakurpurkur, Kolkatta - 700063