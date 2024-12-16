Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

21 fake universities operating in India: Govt urges MPs to caution students

Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar urges MPs to publicise the list of 21 fake universities operating across India. See full list of 21 fake universities here

What you shouldn't wait till after graduation to learn
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 4:43 PM IST
Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar on Monday urged members of Parliament (MPs) to raise awareness about 21 fake universities operating across India and caution students against enrolling in these unrecognised institutions. This appeal was made during the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha on Monday.
 
Majumdar revealed that the central government had requested state chief secretaries and Union Territory administrations to take legal action to close down such institutions.
 
“I appeal to MPs, especially those active on social media, to publicise the list of fake universities and prevent students from falling prey to their spurious claims,” he said.
 

Measures against fake universities

Majumdar highlighted that state governments were also instructed to act against organisations fraudulently presenting themselves as universities, awarding invalid degrees, or misusing the term "university" in their names.
 
“If we take direct action, there will be questions on federalism,” the minister explained, underlining the importance of state involvement in addressing the issue.
 
The minister disclosed that between 2014 and 2024, 12 fake universities were shut down. FIRs were lodged against several such institutions, and showcause or warning notices were issued to others for awarding invalid degrees.

Majumdar also urged states and Union Territories to notify the central government and the University Grants Commission (UGC) about other unrecognised institutions operating in their jurisdictions.
 
“Efforts are being made to ensure students are not deceived. These universities lack recognition, and the degrees they issue are invalid,” he said.
 

UGC list of fake universities

 
The UGC maintains a list of fake universities on its website. These are:
 
Andhra Pradesh
 
1. Christ New Testament Deemed University, #32-32-2003, 7th Lane, Kakumanuvarithoto, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh-522002
Another Address: Fit No. 301, Grace Villa Apts., 7/5, Srinagar, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh-522002
2. Bible Open University of India, H.No. 49-35-26, N.G.O’s Colony, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh-530016
 
Delhi
 
3. All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University, Office Kh. No. 608-609, 1st Floor, Sant Kripal Singh Public Trust Building, Near BDO Office, Alipur, Delhi-110036
4. Commercial University Ltd., Daryaganj, Delhi
5. United Nations University, Delhi
6. Vocational University, Delhi
7. ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House, 8J, Gopala Tower, 25 Rajendra Place, New Delhi - 110 008
8. Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, New Delhi
9. Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment, Rozgar Sewasadan, 672, Sanjay Enclave, Opp. GTK Depot, Delhi-110033
10. Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), 351-352, Phase-I, Block-A, Vijay Vihar, Rithala, Rohini, Delhi-110085
 
Karnataka
 
11. Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokak, Belgaum, Karnataka
 
Kerala
 
12. St John’s University, Kishanattam, Kerala
13. International Islamic University of Prophetic Medicine (IIUPM), Kunnamangalam Kozhikode, Kerala-673571
 
Maharashtra
 
14.Raja Arabic University, Nagpur, Maharashtra
 
Puducherry
 
15. Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, No. 186, Thilaspet, Vazhuthavoor Road, Puducherry-605009
 
Uttar Pradesh
 
16. Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh
17. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Achaltal, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh
18. Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Bharat Bhawan, Matiyari Chinhat, Faizabad Road, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh – 227 105
19. Mahamaya Technical University, PO - Maharishi Nagar, Distt. Gb Nagar, Opp. Sec 110, Sector 110, Noida - 201304
 
West Bengal
 
10. Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkatta
11. Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, 8-A, Diamond Harbour Road, Builtech inn, 2nd Floor, Thakurpurkur, Kolkatta - 700063
First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 3:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story