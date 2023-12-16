Home / Politics / Charan Das Mahant named as Cong legislative party leader in Chhattisgarh

Charan Das Mahant named as Cong legislative party leader in Chhattisgarh

Charan Das Mahant | Photo: Wikipedia
Press Trust of India Raipur

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2023 | 8:43 PM IST
Senior Congress MLA Charan Das Mahant has been appointed as the leader of the legislative party in Chhattisgarh.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal for the appointment of Mahant as the CLP leader of Chhattisgarh, with immediate effect, as per a release shared by the state Congress unit on Saturday.

The release was issued by AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.

Mahant had served as a Speaker of the Chhattisgarh legislative assembly.

The Congress president has also approved the proposal to continue Deepak Baij as the president of the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee, as per the release.

The Congress was routed in the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh with the BJP winning 54 out of the 90 seats, reducing the erstwhile ruling party to 35 seats.

First Published: Dec 16 2023 | 8:43 PM IST

