Coming days not good for AAP: BJP MLA on 'irregularities' in CAG report

BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely said that the Comptroller Auditor General (CAG) report on the Excise Policy has pointed out irregularities, and the coming days for the Aam Aadmi Party are not good.

Speaking to ANI, Lovely claimed that the AAP leaders are going to be trapped more poorly in the liquor scam.

"CAG has pointed out irregularities. Agencies will take action on this. The coming days are not good for AAP. All kinds of views are put forth in the House. They (AAP) come up with something new every day because they are afraid of CAG. Definitely, they (AAP leaders) are going to get trapped more badly in the liquor scam," the BJP MLA said on Thursday.

Reacting to the CAG report, Delhi minister Ashish Sood said, "At this time, after a full discussion with all the members on this matter, it is the discretion of the Speaker to decide how to proceed further. The statutory and constitutional position is also that the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) should discuss it."

Meanwhile, Vijender Gupta, the Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, decided to send the CAG report on the Excise Policy to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and demanded a final report within three months.

In a statement, Gupta said that the that the CAG's 'Performance Audit Report on Regulation and Supply of Liquor in Delhi' has brought out grave irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy in Delhi by the Aam Aadmi Government.

Further, the Speaker of the Delhi Assembly said that he has no doubt that the House is of the unanimous view that the matter should be examined and concluded at the earliest so that the guilty are punished.

Also Read

"As per established parliamentary procedure, the Report will be examined in detail by the Public Accounts Committee of the Delhi Assembly, and they should submit their Report within a period of three months. As a first step, I have directed the Assembly Secretariat to immediately forward the Report to the concerned Departments. The para-wise comments and Action Taken Notes of the Excise Department should be submitted within one month positively," Vijender Gupta said.

On Tuesday, CM Rekha Gupta tabled the CAG report on the Delhi Excise Policy.