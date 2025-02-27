Mamata Banerjee slams Centre over deportation of Indians from US in chains

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday strongly condemned the deportation of "illegal" Indian immigrants from the United States in chains, calling it "shameful", and questioned why the BJP-led central government did not send planes to bring them back.

Addressing a party conference here, Banerjee criticised the Centre for its alleged silence on the issue, decrying the lack of dignity in the repatriation process.

She asserted that the government should have ensured their return with respect.

Whenever elections approach, the BJP talks about infiltration, but our citizens are deported from the US in chains. Those who returned were brought back in chains. Why? It is a matter of shame for the country, she said.

Drawing a comparison, Banerjee pointed out that Colombia arranged planes to bring back its citizens, and questioned why the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre could not do the same.

If Colombia can send planes to bring back its citizens, why can't our central government ensure a humane return for our people? she asked.