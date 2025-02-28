They have brought voters from B'desh: BJP slams Mamata, Abhishek Banerjee

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Locket Chatterjee on Thursday responded to the speech of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC National General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee.

Chaterjee slammed Abhishek Banerjee for corruption, accusing the ruling TMC of "bringing voters" from Bangladesh ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections in 2026.

"Today's speech by Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee showed that they lack confidence. It is clear that Abhishek Banerjee is involved in corruption. They have brought voters from Bangladesh. Mamata Banerjee knows that the West Bengal elections in 2026 are not going to be easy for her. BJP has won Maharashtra, Haryana and Delhi. Now, Bengal's time is coming. Before that, we have Bihar elections too," the BJP leader told ANI.

Earlier, CM Mamata Banerjee alleged that BJP was manipulating the voters' list with the blessing of the Election Commissioner. She formed a committee on Thursday to check the irregularities in the voters' list in every district of West Bengal.

She alleged that the BJP added fake voters in the voters' list to manipulate elections in Maharashtra and Delhi and they were trying the same trick in West Bengal.

CM Banerjee said, "Sitting in the Election Commissioner's office, they have created a fake voter's list online, and in every district of West Bengal, fake voters have been added. Using this trick, they have won elections in Delhi and Maharashtra. The opposition in Maharashtra could not find out these facts. Most of the fake voters are from Haryana and Gujarat. BJP is manipulating voters list with the blessing of EC, Bengal's culture gave rise to independence."

She further appealed to the people of Bengal to check the voter list.