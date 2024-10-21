Cong announces candidates for Assam, Madhya Pradesh Assembly bypolls

The Congress party declared candidates for the bye-elections to the legislative assemblies of Assam and Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

According to an AICC release, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge approved the proposals to nominate candidates for two assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh and four seats in Assam.

In Assam, Dhrubajyoti Purakayastha has been named from Dholai (SC) seat, Sanjib Warle from Sidli (ST), Brajenjit Sinha from Bongaigaon and Tanzil Hussain from Samaguri.



In Madhya Pradesh, Mukesh Malhotra has been fielded from Vijaypur and Rajkumar Patel from Budhni.