CM Khattar can update on Nuh issue, he has all the information: Vij

Two days after Anil Vij denied having information about any intelligence input on a possible build-up of tension in Nuh, the Haryana Home Minister said CM Manohar Lal Khattar can update on the issue

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
The home minister has in the past expressed unhappiness over not being briefed or given feedback on various issues by the CID.

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2023 | 9:16 PM IST
Two days after Anil Vij denied having information about any intelligence input on a possible build-up of tension in Nuh, the Haryana Home Minister on Sunday said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar can update on the issue stressing that he has "all the information".

The remarks by Vij, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader, has apparently brought his displeasure over not being kept in the loop on the issue.

Vij has the responsibility of law and order, but does not have the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) under him which comes under the chief minister.

On Friday, Vij had said he did not have information about any intelligence input on a possible build-up of tension in the wake of the VHP procession that was attacked in Nuh district by mobs on July 31.

"Dekhiye, Nuh mamle mein jo bhi batayenge mukhya mantri ji batayenge, unhi ke paas sari soochnaye hai. Jo kuchh maine kehna tha mein keh chuka (on Nuh issue, whatever has to be said, only the chief minister will tell you...he has all the information. Whatever I had to say (on Nuh), I have said it)," Vij told reporters in Ambala.

On being asked when will internet be restored in Nuh, he replied, "Mujhe nahin kuchh bhi pata (I have no information)."

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession and spread to Gurugram over the past few days.

Opposition parties have slammed the BJP-JJP government for allegedly failing to handle the law and order situation, with Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda demanding a judicial inquiry into the Nuh violence under the supervision of the high court.

Topics :Haryana GovernmentAnil Vij

First Published: Aug 06 2023 | 9:16 PM IST

