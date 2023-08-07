Cong couldn't understand how crucial it was to implement Panchayati Raj: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit out at the Congress, saying it could not understand for four decades after Independence how important it was to implement the Panchayati Raj system in villages.

"No concrete efforts were made to strengthen the Panchayati Raj institutions during the Congress rule," he said after inaugurating the 'Haryana Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad', a two-day BJP event, via video conference.

The prime minister said the country today is moving ahead unitedly to realise the goal of a developed India and to fulfil the resolutions of 'Amrit Kaal'.

"During the 25 years of journey of this 'Amrit Kaal', we have to keep in mind the experiences of past decades," he said.

The road to a developed India goes through tier 2 and tier 3 cities and through villages which are becoming modern, he said, adding a new hope and energy is visible in the hinterland and in small towns.

The Congress could not understand for four decades after Independence how important it was to implement the Panchayati Raj system in villages, said Modi.

They also left the Zila Panchayat system to its own fate, he added.

BJP chief J P Nadda, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, state BJP chief O P Dhankhar and other BJP leaders were present during the event in Faridabad's Surajkund.