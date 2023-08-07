Home / Politics / Cong couldn't understand how crucial it was to implement Panchayati Raj: PM

Cong couldn't understand how crucial it was to implement Panchayati Raj: PM

The prime minister said the country today is moving ahead unitedly to realise the goal of a developed India and to fulfil the resolutions of 'Amrit Kaal'

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
"During the 25 years of journey of this 'Amrit Kaal', we have to keep in mind the experiences of past decades," he said. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 12:43 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit out at the Congress, saying it could not understand for four decades after Independence how important it was to implement the Panchayati Raj system in villages.

"No concrete efforts were made to strengthen the Panchayati Raj institutions during the Congress rule," he said after inaugurating the 'Haryana Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad', a two-day BJP event, via video conference.

The prime minister said the country today is moving ahead unitedly to realise the goal of a developed India and to fulfil the resolutions of 'Amrit Kaal'.

"During the 25 years of journey of this 'Amrit Kaal', we have to keep in mind the experiences of past decades," he said.

The road to a developed India goes through tier 2 and tier 3 cities and through villages which are becoming modern, he said, adding a new hope and energy is visible in the hinterland and in small towns.

The Congress could not understand for four decades after Independence how important it was to implement the Panchayati Raj system in villages, said Modi.

They also left the Zila Panchayat system to its own fate, he added.

BJP chief J P Nadda, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, state BJP chief O P Dhankhar and other BJP leaders were present during the event in Faridabad's Surajkund.

Also Read

PM to take part in National Panchayati Raj Day event in Madhya Pradesh

Rural cleanliness: UP govt to train village officials, sanitation workers

All panchayats to be UPI-enabled on August 15 for revenue collection: Govt

Rural India faced discrimination under Cong: PM Modi on Panchayati Raj day

Maha: Governor-designate Ramesh Bais to be sworn-in on Saturday

SC dismisses plea of Senthil Balaji against HC order allowing ED custody

SC staying Rahul's conviction exposes govt's vindictive politics: Shiv Sena

'Victory of truth': Cong leaders hail Rahul's reinstatement as LS MP

India is our country's name...: Uddhav Thackeray hits out at PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi's status as Lok Sabha MP restored; to attend Parliament today

Topics :Narendra ModiCongresspanchayats

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 12:43 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Vijay Shekhar Sharma to buy a 10.3% stake in Paytm from Antfin for $628 mn

RJio gets $2.2 bn from Swedish export credit agency to finance 5G rollout

India News

Lok Sabha restores Rahul Gandhi's membership after Supreme Court stay

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 7): Rainfall, Thunderstorms in these states

Technology News

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale: Huge discounts on smartphones, laptops

Airtel launches Xstream AirFiber fixed wireless access device: Details here

Economy News

A veg thali cost 34% more in July than June, thanks to tomatoes: CRISIL

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story