'Victory of truth': Cong leaders hail Rahul's reinstatement as LS MP

As soon as the Lok Sabha membership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was restored on Monday, celebrations broke out at the AICC headquarters

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification announcing that his disqualification has been revoked and his membership restored

Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 12:08 PM IST
Senior Congress leaders and party workers on Monday hailed Rahul Gandhi's reinstatement as a Lok Sabha MP, saying it is a victory for truth and justice.

As soon as the Lok Sabha membership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was restored on Monday, celebrations broke out at the AICC headquarters here with workers dancing and raising slogans in favour of Gandhi.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification announcing that his disqualification has been revoked and his membership restored.

Reacting to the development, Congress' deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari said, "Truth has triumphed, and lies has been defeated. INDIA has won, our lion Rahul Gandhi has won, Modi Ji, your defeat has begun."

In a tweet, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said, "With enormous relief, welcome the official announcement of @RahulGandhi's reinstatement. He can now resume his duties in the Lok Sabha to serve the people of India and his constituents in Wayanad. A victory for justice and for our democracy!"

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi also hailed Gandhi's reinstatement as Lok Sabha MP.

Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member on March 23 after a Gujarat court convicted him in a defamation case and sentenced him to two years in jail.

A punishment for two years and above automatically disqualifies a lawmaker.

The Supreme Court on Friday last stayed his conviction, paving the way for restoration of his Lok Sabha membership.

He represents Wayanad in the lower house.

Topics :Rahul GandhiCongressLok Sabha MPs

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 12:08 PM IST

Next Story