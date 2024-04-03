Cong ousts Sanjay Nirupam for 6 yrs for indiscipline, anti-party statements

Earlier during the day, Nana Patole, the Maharashtra Congress chief, had stated disciplinary measures were underway against Nirupam. "His name was mentioned in the star campaigners, which has been cancelled. The kind of statements he has been making, action will be taken...," Patole said to reporters.



Nirupam then launched a sharp attack, stating that as the party was undergoing a "serious financial crisis", it should employ its stationery and energy to save itself.



"It (Congress) should utilise the stationery and energy to save itself, as the party is experiencing a serious financial crisis. The time frame I had given to the party ends today. I will spell out my next course of action tomorrow," he posted on X.





Congress, on Wednesday, expelled Maharashtra leader Sanjay Nirupam for six years for 'indiscipline' and 'anti-party statements'.The former Member of Parliament (MP) was removed from Congress, days after criticising Maharashtra's party leadership during seat-sharing discussions with Shiv Sena (UBT) for the Lok Sabha elections.A letter issued by Congress general secretary KC Venugopal stated, "Taking note of the complaints of indiscipline and anti-party statements, the Congress president has approved the expulsion of Sanjay Nirupam from the party for a period of six years with immediate effect".

