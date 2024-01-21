Home / Politics / Cong PM would've controlled Manipur violence by fourth day: Rahul Gandhi

Cong PM would've controlled Manipur violence by fourth day: Rahul Gandhi

He alleged that the BJP-ruled government in Assam has been threatening people and trying to suppress their voice, but they have shown huge support to the Congress during the Nyay Yatra

Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kaliabor

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2024 | 8:01 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

If there was a prime minister of the Congress, the violence in Manipur would have been controlled by the fourth day, party leader Rahul Gandhi claimed on Sunday.

Addressing a rally as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam's Nagaon district, he claimed that even PM Narendra Modi can control the violence in the Northeastern state within three days with the help of the Army, but the BJP doesn't want to do it.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Manipur has been burning for several months, but our prime minister hasn't gone there till date. Had it been a Congress PM, he would have gone there in three days and the fire there would have been doused on the fourth day," Gandhi said.

"If the prime minister gives an order to the Army, in three days they can stop it. But, the BJP doesn't want to douse the fire. That's why the PM doesn't go there and order the Army to stop the 'tamasha'," he claimed.

He alleged that the BJP-ruled government in Assam has been threatening people and trying to suppress their voice, but they have shown huge support to the Congress during the Nyay Yatra.

"A handful of people are moving around with BJP flags, but the public is with us," he said.

"Leaders come and go, but those with hearts filled with arrogance and hatred vanish soon," he added.

In an apparent swipe at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Gandhi began his speech by questioning the crowd, "Who is the most corrupt chief minister in Hindustan?"

He said that he asks the same question wherever he goes and gets the same reply, though he did not repeat the name shouted back to him by the crowd.

Also Read

LIVE: Rahul Gandhi reaches Nagaland with Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Assam govt threatening people not to join Cong yatra, says Rahul Gandhi

One year of Bharat Jodo Yatra: A look back at Rahul Gandhi-led foot march

Rahul Gandhi to undertake 'Manipur to Mumbai' Bharat Nyay Yatra from Jan 14

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

Y S Sharmila assumes charge as Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president

AAP govt inspired by 'Ram Rajya' philosophy, says Delhi CM Kejriwal

Assam govt threatening people not to join Cong yatra, says Rahul Gandhi

Mallu Ravi appointed as special representative of Telangana govt in Delhi

Varanasi court acquits Uttar Pradesh Congress chief in 27-year-old case

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rahul GandhiNarendra ModiCongressManipur

First Published: Jan 21 2024 | 8:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story