Home / Politics / Cong slams ministry probe into accounts of Adani group's Mumbai airports

Cong slams ministry probe into accounts of Adani group's Mumbai airports

The Adani Group has denied all the allegations made in the Hindenburg report and claimed there had been no wrongdoing on its part

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2023 | 2:57 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Congress on Saturday termed as an "eyewash" and "sham" the reported probe by the corporate affairs ministry into the accounts of Adani Enterprises' two airports in Mumbai and reiterated its demand for a JPC probe into the Adani issue.

The opposition party has been questioning the financial dealings of billionaire Gautam Adani's Group after US research firm Hindenburg alleged "irregularities" and charged it with stock price manipulation.

The Adani Group has denied all the allegations made in the Hindenburg report and claimed there had been no wrongdoing on its part.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh cited a media report which quoted Adani Enterprises as saying that the corporate affairs ministry was investigating the accounts of the group's two airports in the country's financial capital of Mumbai.

"As Adani group's skeletons tumble out of the closet on a daily basis, the government is desperately trying to save face by switching to a PR mode to show that it is taking action against PM Modi's favourite business group," Ramesh said in a post on X.

When will the government investigate how the Adani group was awarded six out of six airports over the objections of the NITI Aayog and the Department of Economic Affairs, he asked.

"When will it probe how the ED and CBI raided the previous owners of Mumbai airport when they were unwilling to sell to the Adani group, and how the case went into deep freeze after the PM's best friend took control of India's second busiest airport?" Ramesh said.

"This sham investigation will end up where previous Modi-era probes into the Adani group have gone nowhere!" he said.

Such eyewash fools no one, Ramesh said, adding that only a Joint Parliamentary Committee can reveal the truth behind the "Modani Mega Scam".

Also Read

Adani hikes stake in two group companies to work on claw back strategy

Hindenburg report deliberate, malicious attempt to damage reputation: Adani

Sebi probing ties between Adani Group and Gulf Asia fund, says report

Adani raises $1.4 bn from stake sale in 3 firms; $9 bn raised in 4 years

Adani buys 30% in Trainman's owner Start Enterprises for Rs 3.5 cr

Corruption embedded in Congress' DNA: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Murder of dreams: Rahul slams BRS over woman job aspirant's suicide

PM's stand on Hamas-Israel conflict seems different from MEA: Sharad Pawar

BJP threatens mega rally against corruption in MGNREGA in WB, TMC counters

BJP files complaint with ECI over Priyanka Gandhi's 'poll promise' in MP

Topics :CongressAdani GroupMumbai

First Published: Oct 14 2023 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rolls

BJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screens

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger Index

Operation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assets

Fed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift

Next Story