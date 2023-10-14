BJP threatens mega rally against corruption in MGNREGA in WB, TMC counters

BJP on Friday threatened to hold a massive rally in the city after Durga Puja against the alleged corruption in the utilisation of MGNREGA funds in rural Bengal.

It provoked a sharp retort from the ruling TMC, which accused the saffron camp of diverting attention from legitimate demands for the release of overdue state funds.

The state BJP indicated that the date and time of the proposed protest rally will be announced soon.

West Bengal BJP president, Sukanta Majumdar said that the party will mobilise the underprivileged rural communities deprived of benefits of various central schemes due to the alleged corruption by local TMC leaders.

"There are thousands of cases of corruption by local TMC leaders which have deprived the people of rural Bengal of the benefits of various central schemes, including housing under PM Awas Yojna and access to toilets under the Swachh Bharat scheme," he said.

Majumdar's assertions followed TMC's protest in New Delhi and the five-day sit-in outside the Raj Bhavan here demanding clearance of the state's dues for the 100 days work scheme by the Centre.

Criticising BJP's proposed program, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh termed it an attempt by the saffron camp to divert attention from the state's legitimate demands for the clearance of dues.

"The BJP is concerned after TMC's successful protest programme under the leadership of Abhishek Banerjee in New Delhi and Kolkata. The Bengal BJP should first explain why the Centre has not cleared the dues."



On Friday TMC released videos depicting distressed MGNREGA job card holders and accused BJP of "prioritising vengeful politics and personal gain over public welfare".

The AITC posted, "The plight of millions of MGNREGA workers serves as a stark reminder of the tangible suffering caused by the BJP-led central government's withholding of dues. The people suffer, while the BJP prioritizes revenge politics and personal gain over public welfare. BJP zamindars, the people's tears stain your conscience. You have until October 31 to provide a positive resolution. The clock is ticking!"



The political standoff between Governor C V Ananda Bose and the ruling TMC in West Bengal concluded on Monday after the ruling party withdrew its sit-in outside the Raj Bhavan. This followed the governor's commitment to address the outstanding MGNREGA dues issue with the BJP-led government at the Centre.