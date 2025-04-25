Congress demands MSP for tomato as prices plummet in Madhya Pradesh

The Congress on Friday demanded that the Madhya Pradesh government declare a minimum support price (MSP) for tomato as the wholesale price of the kitchen staple has fallen to as low as Rs 3 per kg.

"The Centre and state government talk about doubling the income of farmers, but the wholesale price of tomato in Chhatarpur market has fallen to Rs 3 per kg," Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jeetu Patwari said here. Farmers are unable to recover even their production cost, and some have been forced to stop irrigating the crop in the fields to save on costs, he claimed, adding that in some places, farmers are feeding their crop to cattle. The BJP government in the state should declare an MSP and open procurement centers in every district, Patwari demanded. He also sought a relief package for farmers who are in trouble due to the fall in tomato prices.

Experts blamed the price crash on the arrival of excess crop in wholesale markets, saying the cultivation of tomato is proving to be a loss-making proposition for farmers.