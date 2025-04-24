Home / Politics / Opposition backs Centre at all-party meet after Pahalgam terror attack

Opposition backs Centre at all-party meet after Pahalgam terror attack

During the meeting, LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said that all the parties condemned the terrorist attack and the opposition has given full support to the govt

All-party meeting on Pahalgam
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, EAM S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP in in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 8:58 PM IST
In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack on Tuesday that claimed the lives of 26 persons, the Centre convened an all-party meeting in Parliament on Thursday to brief political leaders and discuss the way forward.
 
During the meeting, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi told reporters that all the parties condemned the terrorist attack and the Opposition has offered its full support to the government to take any action.
 
Meanwhile, TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay said the meeting also addressed concerns about security lapses. "We assured the government that all political parties will stand by the government, whatever decisions they take for the interest of the country," he added. 
 
AAP MP Sanjay Singh also echoed the sentiment of other opposition leaders stating that the entire nation wants the government to give a befitting reply to the terrorists. However, he also added that his party has demanded accountability and action in regards to the security lapse.
 
"The way they have killed innocent people, their camps should be destroyed and action should also be taken against Pakistan...This incident took place on 22nd April and on 20th April, that place without the information of security agencies was opened...The security agencies had no information about it...We have demanded that the accountability needs to be fixed and action should be taken as to why there was a security lapse," he said, as quoted by news agency ANI.
 
The high-level meeting was attended by key ministers and senior leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, BJP party president JP Nadda, Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge, and NCP MP Supriya Sule, among others.
First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 8:58 PM IST

