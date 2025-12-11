Congress didn't give due respect to Vande Mataram, says Nadda in RS

Union minister and BJP President J P Nadda on Thursday tore into the Opposition Congress, accusing the party of being opportunistic and not according due respect to the national song Vande Mataram.

Concluding the debate on Vande Mataram in the Rajya Sabha, Nadda asserted that the government does not want to tarnish the image of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and that its only intention was to set the historical records straight.

"Vande Mataram did not receive the due respect that it deserved... those in power at that time (government) were responsible for that situation," he said.

Nadda, who is also the Leader of the House, said Congress has always been opportunistic and cites the Nehruvian age to take credit when the situation suits the party.