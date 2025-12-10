Home / Politics / BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over plans to visit Berlin during Winter Session

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over plans to visit Berlin during Winter Session

Gandhi is scheduled to attend a major Indian Overseas Congress event in Berlin on December 17, where he will meet IOC leaders from across Europe

File photo of Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)
Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 11:29 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's upcoming Berlin visit has kicked off a fresh political storm, with the BJP slamming him for going abroad even as the Lok Sabha continues its crucial winter session.

Calling him "Videsh Nayak", BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla mocked the Congress leader for choosing a foreign tour over his duties as Leader of Opposition.

In a post shared on X, Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Once again Videsh Nayak is doing what he does best ! Going for a foreign tour ! Parliament is on till 19th Dec but Reports suggest Rahul Gandhi to visit Germany from Dec 15-20! Rahul is LoP - leader of paryatan During Bihar elections too he was abroad & then in Jungle Safari," adding that Rahul Gandhi had similarly been away during the Bihar elections.

"During Bihar elections too he was abroad & then in Jungle Safari," Poonawalla's X post further read.

Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) has described the visit as a significant outreach initiative aimed at strengthening the party's global engagement. The IOC announced that Rahul Gandhi will address the Indian diaspora in Berlin on December 17, where Presidents of IOC chapters across Europe will gather to discuss NRI issues, Congress Party strengthening, and strategies to expand the party's ideological reach.

Ausaf Khan, President of IOC Austria, said the organisation is "honoured" to host Gandhi, noting the presence of senior leaders such as Sam Pitroda and Dr. Arathi Krishna. "We are honored to welcome Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Member of Parliament, who will be engaging with the Indian diaspora in Berlin on December 17, 2025. The event will bring together all Presidents of the Indian Overseas Congress from across Europe, providing a unique platform to discuss key issues with Shri Rahul Gandhi, particularly on strengthening the Congress Party ,NRI issues and further exploring how the IOC can play a pivotal role in connecting more people to the party and spreading its ideology. We look forward to receiving invaluable guidance from our senior leadership, including Shri Rahul Gandhi, Shri Sam Pitroda, Dr. Arathi Krishna, and other esteemed leaders. Ausaf Khan President IOC, Austria," Indian Overseas Congress' X post read.

Moreover, Vikram Duhan, General Secretary of the Indian Overseas Congress UK, highlighted the broader diplomatic importance of the tour, saying Gandhi's engagements in Germany would foster discussions on India's global role and open opportunities for dialogue with German lawmakers and the Indian community abroad.

"The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji,s visit to Germany will offer a valuable platform to engage in dialogue on India's global role, while fostering the exchange of ideas and opportunities with German legislators and members of the Indian diaspora. -Vikram Duhan General Secretary Indian Overseas Congress UK," Indian Overseas Congress' X post read.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday reiterated his allegations of "vote chori", accusing the Election Commission of colluding with the ruling BJP to "shape elections". The Bharatiya Janata Party, meanwhile, accused the Congress of subverting the country's institutions through constitutional amendments during its regime.

Addressing the Lower House of Parliament during a discussion on electoral reforms, Rahul Gandhi questioned the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government about the rationale for removing the Chief Justice of India from the committee to select the Chief Election Commissioners and Election Commissioners. He also slammed the Centre for providing immunity to the CEC.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

