Appeared under pressure: Rahul Gandhi as he takes dig at Shah's LS speech

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he directly challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss his press conferences on "vote chori" in Parliament but did not get any answer.
A day after the Lok Sabha witnessed a heated exchange between him and Shah during a debate on election reforms, Gandhi claimed that Shah appeared to be "under pressure".
"He (Shah) used the wrong language, his hands were shaking, you would have seen all this. He is under pressure mentally that was witnessed in Parliament, the whole country saw it," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha told reporters in the Parliament House complex.
"The things I have said, he did not address, did not give any proof. We have said it publicly in press conferences. I directly challenged him to let us discuss my press conferences in Parliament. Did not get an answer. You know the reality," Gandhi said.
Gandhi on Wednesday called the home minister's response during the debate "completely defensive" and asserted that "vote chori" is the "biggest treason".
He also claimed that the home minister did not respond to any of the points raised by him and remained evasive including on transparent voter lists, EVMs and granting immunity to the chief election commissioner.
The opposition MPs, including Gandhi, staged a walkout in the Lok Sabha during the debate on electoral reforms.
Later in a post on X, Gandhi said the home minister's response in Parliament on "vote theft" was "panicked" and "defensive".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
