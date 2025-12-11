Home / Politics / Appeared under pressure: Rahul Gandhi as he takes dig at Shah's LS speech

Appeared under pressure: Rahul Gandhi as he takes dig at Shah's LS speech

Rahul also claimed that Shah did not respond to any of the points raised by him and remained evasive including on transparent voter lists, EVMs and granting immunity to the chief election commissioner

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
The opposition MPs, including Gandhi, staged a walkout in the Lok Sabha during the debate on electoral reforms
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 12:49 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he directly challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss his press conferences on "vote chori" in Parliament but did not get any answer.

A day after the Lok Sabha witnessed a heated exchange between him and Shah during a debate on election reforms, Gandhi claimed that Shah appeared to be "under pressure".

"He (Shah) used the wrong language, his hands were shaking, you would have seen all this. He is under pressure mentally that was witnessed in Parliament, the whole country saw it," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha told reporters in the Parliament House complex.

"The things I have said, he did not address, did not give any proof. We have said it publicly in press conferences. I directly challenged him to let us discuss my press conferences in Parliament. Did not get an answer. You know the reality," Gandhi said.

Gandhi on Wednesday called the home minister's response during the debate "completely defensive" and asserted that "vote chori" is the "biggest treason".

He also claimed that the home minister did not respond to any of the points raised by him and remained evasive including on transparent voter lists, EVMs and granting immunity to the chief election commissioner.

The opposition MPs, including Gandhi, staged a walkout in the Lok Sabha during the debate on electoral reforms.

Later in a post on X, Gandhi said the home minister's response in Parliament on "vote theft" was "panicked" and "defensive".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over plans to visit Berlin during Winter Session

Vote chori anti-national act, EC colluding with BJP: Rahul Gandhi

Mamata asks PM Modi to apologise for 'Bankim da' remark in Lok Sabha

Sukhbir Singh Badal to fight next Punjab assembly elections from Gidderbaha

Parliament clears Bill to levy cess on pan masala manufacturing units

Topics :Rahul GandhiAmit ShahIndian elections

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story