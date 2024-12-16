Congress govt prioritised dynasty over democracy: Sitharaman in RS debate

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began the two-day debate in Rajya Sabha on Monday, marking 75 years of the Indian Constitution . Criticising previous governments, Sitharaman accused the Congress party of prioritising family over democracy by suppressing freedom of speech and using constitutional amendments to consolidate power.

India’s Constitution has stood the test of time

Sitharaman opened the debate by lauding the resilience of the Constitution, contrasting it with other nations that have undergone sweeping constitutional changes since gaining independence after World War II.

“Our Constitution has stood the test of time,” she said. “While many countries that became independent after the Second World War have completely rewritten their constitutions, ours has remained steadfast, adapting itself through amendments without losing its core essence.”

Family and dynasty over democracy

During her speech, Sitharaman criticised Congress-led governments for using constitutional amendments to consolidate power rather than strengthen democracy. She accused the Congress party of prioritising “family and dynasty” over democratic values.

She highlighted the first constitutional amendment introduced in 1951, stating, “Within a year of the Constitution’s adoption, the interim government brought in an amendment to curb freedom of speech. The Supreme Court had ruled in favour of Communist and RSS magazines, but the government responded by limiting this freedom.”

Sitharaman also cited instances of censorship under Congress rule, including the imprisonment of poet Majrooh Sultanpuri for criticising then-Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1949 and the banning of Michael Edwards’ biography Nehru in 1975. She further mentioned the prohibition of the film Kissa Kursi Ka, which criticised Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her son Sanjay Gandhi.

“The Congress has a brazen record of curtailing freedom of speech. These actions demonstrate how amendments were not about strengthening democracy but about protecting those in power,” she added.

Restrictions on press freedom

Sitharaman noted that although Nehru publicly championed press freedom, he expressed discontent over press scrutiny of his government. She emphasised the need to reaffirm India’s commitment to democratic principles, saying, “As we mark 75 years of our Constitution, let us uphold the spirit of this sacred document and work towards building India, that is Bharat.”

Political tensions amid debate

The debate comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions in Parliament, fuelled by a no-confidence motion filed by Opposition parties against Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the debate on Tuesday.

While the BJP fielded prominent speakers such as Union Ministers Sitharaman and Hardeep Singh Puri, as well as MPs Sudhanshu Trivedi and Brij Lal, the Opposition continued to raise concerns about the Adani controversy, alleged links to financier George Soros, and broader governance issues. These disruptions have repeatedly stalled proceedings in both Houses during the Winter Session.

The Lok Sabha concluded its debate on the Constitution on December 14, while the Winter Session is set to end on December 20.