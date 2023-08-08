Congress manifesto likely to cite state govts' measures for gig workers

The Congress would take to poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and is likely to include in its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections its promise to provide a legal framework ensuring social security to the country's increasing numbers of gig workers.

The party's governments in Karnataka and Rajasthan have introduced social security measures for such workers. The party believes the measures are humane, far-reaching and politically astute too because millions are estimated to join the ranks of gig workers because of the lack of jobs in the organised sector.



According to a Niti Aayog estimate, there are 7.7 million gig workers in the country and the number could increase to 23.5 million by 2029-30. Those younger than 40 comprise significant numbers of gig workers and they are armed with smartphones, a demographic that the Congress has struggled to reach out to.

At least since 2014, the Congress has struggled to set the political narrative, after being beaten by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s well-honed social media strategy, primarily through thousands of WhatsApp groups that its workers and those of the larger Sangh Parivar have across the country.



The Congress’s advocacy of gig workers' cause has given it an opening to engage with them and has helped it disseminate its political messaging, a party strategist told 'Business Standard'.

In the run-up to the Karnataka elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met with gig workers to understand their problems, even travelling with one of them on a scooter in Bengaluru. He committed to them that the Congress would adopt policies for their welfare. The Congress has consulted with gig workers' unions in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Rajasthan. Last month, a gig workers' union had a sit-in at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar to highlight their concerns.



A Congress leader said increasing numbers joining gig work reflected the unemployment crisis in the country. People, especially students, also take to gig work because it is flexible. "Our effort is to consistently engage with them so that they develop trust in us – that we are there for them even when the Centre and state governments continue to ignore their concerns," said the leader who didn't wish to be identified.

The Congress government in Rajasthan, with the passage of the Rajasthan Platform-based gig workers (Registration and Welfare) Act, 2023, is to set up a welfare board and a social security fund for gig workers. Organisations, such as the Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan and the Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers (IFAT) assisted the government in shaping the legislation. The IFAT celebrated the passage of the Bill.



The Rajasthan law envisages imposing a tax, less than 2 per cent but more than one per cent, on the revenue of the digital platforms that operate in the state to support the welfare fund for the estimated two million gig workers in the state. The law entails registering all gig workers, issuing them unique IDs and registering aggregators and primary employers. It also envisages a grievance redressal mechanism for the workers.

In Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced in the budget a free accidental and life insurance cover of up to Rs 4 lakh, for which the government will bear the cost of the annual premium.