Home / Politics / Gaurav Gogoi, TR Baalu invoke Atal Bihari Vajpayee to target PM Modi

Gaurav Gogoi, TR Baalu invoke Atal Bihari Vajpayee to target PM Modi

Ministers are saying they will speak, but as prime minister, the power of his words cannot be matched by ministers," Gogoi said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Deputy Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi speaks during a debate on no-confidence motion, during the Monsoon session of Parliament (PTI Photo)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 5:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The opposition on Tuesday invoked BJP veteran Atal Bihari Vajpayee to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi and remind him of 'rajdharma', as it accused him of taking a "vow of silence" over crucial issues such as the ethnic violence in Manipur.

Initiating the debate on the no-confidence motion against the government in Lok Sabha, Congress member Gaurav Gogoi recalled that former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had visited Gujarat after the 2002 communal riots.

"Why did he (Prime Minister Modi) take about 80 days to speak on Manipur and (he) just spoke for 30 seconds. After that there has been no peace appeal on Manipur from him. Ministers are saying they will speak, but as prime minister, the power of his words cannot be matched by ministers," Gogoi said.

"When people were gasping for breath during the Covid second wave, the prime minister was seeking votes in West Bengal. When women were being assaulted in Manipur, the prime minister was seeking votes in Karnataka. What kind of nationalism is this that places power above the nation," the deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha said.

Later, participating in the debate, DMK member TR Baalu said late Vajpayee stood behind 'rajdharma', "...but today we cannot stand behind them when women were striped and paraded naked".

"The whole world has condemned happenings in Manipur. The EU parliament has discussed this and the British parliament has condemned Prime Minister Modi and his party very strongly," he claimed.

The DMK leader said he is supporting the no-confidence motion because "we want to kill evil".

"Krishna advised that you are not killing your friends but evil ... the same thing I am doing. There was no other way than to bring a no-confidence motion to get the presence of prime minister in the House," he said.

He also alleged "step-motherly" attitude towards Tamil Nadu.

Also Read

Stalin, DMK MP Baalu arrive in Bengaluru ahead of joint Oppn meeting

Cong has to be at the centre of coalition against BJP in 2024: Kapil Sibal

Thennarasu replaces Palanivel Thiaga Rajan as Tamil Nadu Finance minister

UP set to get its third international cricket stadium in Varanasi

IPL 2023: Extensive travel takes a toll on players, admits Ricky Ponting

People of Delhi will give befitting reply to BJP: AAP on services bill

LS briefly disrupted as Oppn protests tickers on Sansad TV on govt works

Youth Congress holds protest in Delhi over Manipur violence, inflation

MP election: Congress MLA's demand for tribal CM heats up politics in state

People of Delhi will give befitting reply to BJP in elections: AAP

Topics :Narendra ModiMonsoon session of ParliamentGaurav Gogoi

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Hindalco Q1FY24 results: PAT falls 40% to Rs 2,454 crore, revenue down 9%

Adani Ports Q1FY24 results: Consolidated net profit up 80% to Rs 2,119 cr

India News

No-Confidence motion LIVE: Oppn parties' meet starts at RS LoP's office

ASI survey of Gyanvapi continues on Day 5, heavy security deployed

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licence

Economy News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Hurry up! Get incredible deals today

India's rice export ban could hit planting, farm income: Farmers' body

Next Story