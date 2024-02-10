Home / Politics / Dalits, OBCs, tribals biggest beneficiaries of pro-poor schemes: PM Modi

See the figure of 1.3 lakh houses. Even when I attended a national-level programme for giving houses under PMAY, I did not see such a huge figure

PM Modi | Photo: ANI
Press Trust of India Deesa (Guj)

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 3:45 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that Dalits, OBCs and tribals are the biggest beneficiaries of his government's pro-poor schemes, asserting that its greatest achievement in the past ten years is to pull 25 crore people out of poverty.

Speaking after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of 1.3 lakh houses under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY), via video conference, Modi said that for any poor person having his own house is a guarantee of his better future.

See the figure of 1.3 lakh houses. Even when I attended a national-level programme for giving houses under PMAY, I did not see such a huge figure. I congratulate the Gujarat government. For any poor person, having his own house is a guarantee of his better future, Modi said.

The biggest beneficiaries of our government's pro-poor scheme are Dalits, OBCs (other backward castes) and tribals, Modi said, responding to the opposition's allegations that his government is ignoring SCs, STs and OBCs.

Modi said that the poor, youth, farmers and women are pillars of developed India.

The PM said that the biggest achievement of his government in the last ten years is to bring 25 crore people out of poverty.

First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 3:45 PM IST

