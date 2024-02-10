Home / Politics / Dismiss Maharashtra govt, impose President's rule: Uddhav Thackerey

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking his urgent intervention over the "deteriorating" law and order situation in Maharashtra

Uddhav Thackeray (Photo: ANI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai

Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 2:53 PM IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday demanded the dismissal of the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, targeting it over the law and order situation in the state. Addressing a press conference here, he also demanded that President's rule be imposed in the state and fresh polls be conducted.

"We demand dismissal of the Maharashtra government," Thackeray said, citing law and order situation in the state after a leader of his party was shot dead in Dahisar on Thursday evening. The former chief minister also accused the state government of protecting mobsters.

Former corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar (40), son of Sena (UBT) leader Vinod Ghosalkar, was shot dead during a Facebook Live by local businessman and social activist Mauris Noronha on Thursday evening. Noronha later killed himself, police said.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ganpat Gaikwad shot and injured a local leader of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena at a police station in Ulhasnagar near Mumbai on February 2 over a land dispute and political rivalry.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking his urgent intervention over the "deteriorating" law and order situation in Maharashtra.

First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

