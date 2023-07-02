Home / Politics / Decision to be taken against those who violated party line: Sharad Pawar

Decision to be taken against those who violated party line: Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said a decision has to be taken on those who violated the party line and joined the Eknath Shinde govt

Press Trust of India Pune
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2023 | 7:55 PM IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said a decision has to be taken on those who violated the party line and joined the Eknath Shinde government, indicating that action would be taken against Ajit Pawar and other leaders who became part of the ruling dispensation.

In a surprising move, Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister, while eight MLAs of his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) took oath as ministers in the government led by the Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier in the day.

Addressing a press conference here, Sharad Pawar said his endeavour after this development would be to travel as much as possible within state and the country, and build relations with people.

Pawar said he would not fight over anyone saying anything by taking the NCP's name, but would go to people instead.

"Those who violated the party line and took oath, a decision has to be taken on them," he said. He said some party leaders were nervous about probes by the Enforcement Directorate and named Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse-Patil, Hasan Mushrif.

"Today's episode (on his party MLAs joining the Shinde government) may be new for others, but not for me," he said. Pawar said he was not bothered that people have left, but he was worried about their future.

Topics :MaharashtraSharad PawarNCPBJP

First Published: Jul 02 2023 | 7:55 PM IST

