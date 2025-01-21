Delays in civic polls spotlight weak state election commissions' powers

Thirty-one years after the enactment of the 73rd and 74th amendments to the Constitution, which gave local bodies a constitutional status, the elections to these bodies, conducted by state election commissions (SECs), still do not follow a set schedule.

The issue of delay in holding panchayat and municipal elections has again taken centre stage after the former president Ram Nath Kovind-led committee on simultaneous polls recommended that these elections should be held within 100 days of the simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls.

However, the 129th Constitution Amendment, which the government introduced in the Lok Sabha in the winter session, has proposed simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha and legislative assemblies, keeping out panchayat and municipal polls from its ambit.

According to a survey by Janaagraha, a Bengaluru-based non-governmental organisation (NGO) released last year and updated until the end of 2023, 61 per cent of urban local bodies in 15 major states, including Karnataka, saw delayed civic elections. The Annual Survey of India’s City-Systems noted that elections to urban local bodies are not held before the expiry of their respective terms, including in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Visakhapatnam. Article 243U, which the 74th Constitution Amendment introduced, mandates that elections to these bodies should be conducted before the expiry of their respective terms. The 73rd Constitution Amendment introduced similar provisions for elections to panchayats.

The report stated that Articles 243ZA and 243K of the 74th Constitution Amendment mandate that “the superintendence, direction, and control of all procedures of election to the municipalities shall be vested in the state election commission (SEC).” However, only 11 out of 35 states/Union Territories have empowered SECs with ward delimitation. In the remaining 24 states, this function is vested with the state government. “Weak SECs contribute to delays in council elections,” it said. For example, the civic body elections to three municipal and 36 town councils in Nagaland were held over the course of 2024, two decades after the state’s first-ever such elections in 2004.

In Uttarakhand, its state cabinet on Monday approved the rules manual for the state’s Uniform Civil Code, with sources stating that it will be implemented once the model code of conduct, enforced because of the ongoing urban local bodies polls, is revoked later this week. The tenure of the urban local bodies, excluding Roorkee, Bajpur, Selakui, Badrinath, Kedarnath, and Gangotri, was to end in December 2023. The tenures of the aforementioned local bodies ended on November 22, 2024. Elections were postponed because of the delay in delimitation of constituencies and publication of electoral rolls. The polling for 11 municipal corporations, 43 municipal councils, and 46 nagar panchayats is now January 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for January 25.