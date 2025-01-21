Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Rahul Gandhi slams govt, says real development is when everyone progresses

The real income of workers has either remained stagnant or decreased in the last five years, Gandhi said

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at the Modi government over its economic policies and asserted that real development is when everyone progresses, there is a fair environment for business, a fair tax system and the income of workers increases.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "The truth of Modi Ji's developed India: Your hard work, whose profit? The wheel of the country's economy is turning with your sweat and blood, but are you getting your fair share in it? Just think."  The share of the manufacturing sector in the economy has gone down to the lowest level in 60 years and due to this, people are struggling for employment, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Wrong policies in the agriculture sector have worsened the condition of farmers and farm labourers, Gandhi said, adding they are barely able to make ends meet.

The real income of workers has either remained stagnant or decreased in the last five years, Gandhi said.

"The harmful GST and income tax have made life difficult for the poor and the middle class, while corporate loans are being waived off," the former Congress chief said.

Due to skyrocketing inflation, now not only the poor but also the salaried class is forced to take loans for their needs, he said.

"Real development is when everyone progresses - there is a fair environment for business, there is a fair tax system and the income of workers increases. Only this will make the country prosperous and strong," Gandhi asserted.

Gandhi on Sunday had announced the launch of a 'White T-shirt Movement,' championing the rights of the masses. He had accused the Narendra Modi government of turning its back on the poor. Gandhi had announced the launch in a post on X and urged people to be a part of it.

"If you believe in economic justice, oppose rising wealth inequalities, fight for social equality, reject all forms of discrimination, and strive for peace and stability in our country, wear your white T-shirts and join the movement," said the video voiceover posted by Gandhi on X.

The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the economy, claiming the issues of rising prices, decreasing private investment and stagnating wages are hitting the common people hard.

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

