Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Delh Assembly polls: Kejriwal continues attack on Centre over law and order

Delh Assembly polls: Kejriwal continues attack on Centre over law and order

Kejriwal further alleged that incidents of extortion, shootings and public crimes have become alarmingly common under the watch of Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal
New Delhi: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal interacts with party's Mandal in-charges and presidents of North West Delhi and West Delhi Lok Sabha during a conference, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 2:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday intensified his criticism of the BJP-led central government, accusing it of failing to ensure law and order in Delhi.

Addressing a press conference at party office, Kejriwal said, "There is an atmosphere of fear and insecurity everywhere in Delhi. Women feel unsafe stepping out after 7 pm and parents worry about their daughters going outside."  He further alleged that incidents of extortion, shootings and public crimes have become alarmingly common under the watch of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"The BJP and the Home Ministry have turned Delhi into a hub of extortion and violence," Kejriwal charged.

While highlighting the achievements of AAP in health, education, and electricity during his tenure, the former Delhi chief minister criticised the BJP for its alleged mismanagement of law enforcement.

He noted that although the Delhi Police is under the Union Home Ministry's jurisdiction, it has "failed to fulfil its responsibilities".

Party leaders Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bharadwaj were present during the press conference.

With assembly polls due in February, AAP and the BJP have been at loggerheads over law and order situation in the national capital.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Amit Shah has made Delhi gangster, extortion capital: Arvind Kejriwal

Leaders in India condemn Chinmoy Das' arrest in B'desh, demand his release

Soren meets PM Modi, other leaders; invites them for swearing-in ceremony

Fight to save democracy will continue: Kejriwal on AAP foundation day

Kejriwal announces 80k more citizen to receive old-age pension in Delhi

Topics :Arvind KejriwalAmit ShahAam Aadmi PartyDelhi Assembly ElectionsBharatiya Janata Party

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story