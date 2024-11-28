Oppn MLAs protest outside Bihar Assembly for withdrawal of pre-paid meters

A raucous protest was held outside the Bihar assembly on Thursday by opposition members who demanded withdrawal of pre-paid electricity meters, citing that this arrangement causes inconvenience to common people.

Leaders belonging to the RJD, the Congress and three Left parties stood in front of the portico, waving placards and raising slogans until the bell rang announcing that it was time for commencement of the day's proceedings.

Some of the placards had the picture of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with colourful slogans like 'it is not a smart meter but a smart cheater'.

Some other placards highlighted inflated billing and disconnection without warning, the two most common gripes against the new electricity meters.

Before dispersing, the MLAs vowed to continue with their protest and claimed that smart meters have made the government in the state hugely "unpopular" and would cause its "defeat in assembly polls" due next year.

The government, however, maintained that pre-paid meters are more efficient and put an effective check on the problem of power theft.

The ruling NDA also contended that the opposition parties had no moral right to pick holes since these had "miserably failed", while in power, to ensure a steady supply of electricity to villages.