YSRCP leaders, cadres protest over power tariff hike in Andhra Pradesh

The opposition party in Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP, on Friday took out statewide protests and rallies opposing power tariff hikes in the southern state under the TDP-led NDA government.

YSRCP leaders and cadres protested at several places across the state, including Nellore, Chittoor, Krishna, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Kurnool and others.

"Within six months' time, Chandrababu (CM) steeply hiked prices (power tariffs), levying an additional burden of Rs 15,000 crore on the people of the state," said YSRCP in a post on 'X'.

In Nellore rural constituency, YSRCP leaders A Vijay Kumar Reddy and K Govardhan Reddy participated in the protest. They garlanded a statue of YS Rajasekhar Reddy and then they displayed a video claiming that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had promised not to hike power tariff.

At Punganuru in Chittoor district, senior YSRCP leader and former minister P Ramachandra Reddy undertook a rally amid rainfall, demanding the roll back of hiked power tariffs. He was accompanied by Rajampeta MP P Midhun Reddy and other leaders.

In Visakhapatnam, former MLA V Ganesh Kumar alleged that Naidu had cheated people and asserted that consumers are not in a position to pay power bills.

Similarly, YSRCP leaders protested at the office of the electricity deputy engineer in Kakinada, while senior party leader D Raja took part in the protest at Tuni and V Geetha in Pithapuram, among others, at several places.