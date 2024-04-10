Home / Politics / Delhi BJP leaders organise protest, demand resignation of CM Kejriwal

Delhi BJP leaders organise protest, demand resignation of CM Kejriwal

Kejriwal has approached the Supreme Court challenging the high court order

New Delhi: BJP workers during their protest demanding the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his arrest by the ED, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Apr 10 2024
The BJP on Wednesday held a protest near the AAP headquarters on DDU Marg, demanding the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with the excise policy case.

Police used water cannons to disperse the protesters, leading to Virendra Sachdeva, the BJP's Delhi unit chief, suffering an injury. He was admitted to RML Hospital for treatment.

"We used mild force to disperse the protesters. No one suffered any injury," a senior police officer said.

Kejriwal's plea against his arrest and remand in a money-laundering case linked to the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy was rejected by Delhi High Court on Tuesday.

The BJP has stepped up pressure on Kejriwal and demanded his resignation following the high court order.

Kejriwal has challenged the high court order in the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has said he will look into Kejriwal's request for an early listing of his plea against the high court order. He has asked Kejriwal's lawyer to send an email.

First Published: Apr 10 2024

