Delhi CM Kejriwal holds meeting with AAP leaders, to campaign in Haryana

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi leader Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with senior party leaders on Saturday in which discussions were held on various issues, including assembly polls in Haryana and party organisation in the national capital. The meeting took place a day after Kejriwal was released on bail in the excise policy case. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp AAP leaders said Kejriwal will campaign in Haryana, where the party is contesting on all 90 assembly seats. AAP general secretary and MP Sandeep Pathak told ANI that they will contest elections with full strength in Haryana.

"Our cadre and organization are in every village. The results are going to be good in Haryana. The CM will definitely go there. After the CM has come out, the entire cadre is energized and we are planning for the future activities for Delhi, Haryana and other places," he said.

The meeting was held at the residence of senior AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Among those present were party leaders Sanjay Singh and Gopal Rai.

Arvind Kejriwal was released from Tihar jail on Saturday hours after the Supreme Court granted him bail. The apex court also set certain limitations in the bail order.

Kejriwal held a roadshow from Chandgiram Akhara to his official residence after being released from the jail.

"The prison walls have increased my courage 100 times. My life is dedicated to the country. Every drop of my blood is dedicated to my country. God has always supported me. Why did God support me? Because I was truthful, I was right; I served the people; I fought for the country; that is why God is with me," he said.

"I express my gratitude to the countrymen who prayed for my release. Some people in the country, anti-national forces, want to weaken the country, want to divide the country. Attempts are being made to weaken the Election Commission. We have to fight against this. My fault is not that I have committed corruption, my fault is that I have spoken against such anti-national forces. I will continue to fight against such forces," he added.

Polling will be held for Haryana assembly on October 5 and results will be declared on October 8.