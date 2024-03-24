Home / Politics / Delhi CM Kejriwal issues first direction on running govt from ED custody

The chief minister also directed for deploying enough water tankers in areas where there is scarcity to strengthen supply ahead of the approaching summer months, Atishi said

The AAP has said Kejriwal will continue as chief minister even if he is sent to jail | File image | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2024 | 11:06 AM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has issued his first direction from ED custody on running the city government, instructing Water Minister Atishi to solve water- and sewer-related problems in some areas of the city.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi said the directions, received late on Saturday, brought tears to her eyes with Kejriwal showing concern for the people of Delhi despite his own plight.

Kejriwal (55) was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday from his official residence in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case. A court on Friday sent the AAP national convenor to the central agency's custody till March 28.

The chief minister also directed for deploying enough water tankers in areas where there is scarcity to strengthen supply ahead of the approaching summer months, Atishi said.

The minister said Kejriwal directed to issue instructions to the chief secretary and other officers in this regard.

He also suggested seeking the help of Lt Governor VK Saxena, if needed, and expects that he will extend all assistance, she said.

First Published: Mar 24 2024 | 9:27 AM IST

