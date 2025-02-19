Celebrities to farmers: Who will attend Delhi CM oath-taking ceremony

Preparations are underway for the swearing-in ceremony of Delhi’s new chief minister, scheduled for Thursday at Ramlila Maidan. The event is expected to draw a diverse audience, including political dignitaries, celebrities, and members of the public. Here is everyone who has made the guest list so far.

Who will attend the Delhi CM oath-taking ceremony?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, and Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena are among the prominent figures set to attend. Several Union ministers and chief ministers from BJP-ruled states have also been invited, though some may be unable to attend due to ongoing budget sessions in their respective states.

In a gesture aimed at inclusivity, the BJP has extended invitations to auto-rickshaw drivers, slum dwellers, farmers, and gig workers. This move aims to highlight the party’s commitment to representing all sections of society.

Additionally, around 50 celebrities and industrialists have been invited to grace the occasion. However, names of the celebrities have not been released. As per protocol, invitations have been extended to former chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi.

Delhi CM oath-taking ceremony: Details

Ramlila Maidan has been chosen for its capacity to accommodate a large gathering, with expectations of around 50,000 attendees, including party workers and Delhi residents. The ceremony is expected to begin at 12 pm.

Three stages will be set up. The main stage will host senior dignitaries, including the Prime Minister, lieutenant governor, BJP president, the new chief minister, and their cabinet. The other two stages will accommodate Union ministers, chief ministers, deputy chief ministers, and other guests.

Also Read

Delhi CM oath-taking ceremony: Security

Around 25,000 security personnel are expected to be deployed on Thursday in the central, north, and New Delhi areas of the city during the oath-taking ceremony. Delhi Police has confirmed that more than 5,000 police personnel, along with paramilitary will be deployed in and around the location. Commandos, quick reaction teams, PCR vans, anti-sabotage checks, SWAT teams, and snipers will also be strategically positioned.

Also: Delhi chief minister announcement: Oath-taking ceremony date, time & venue Along with security personnel, multiple layers of barricades will also be added to ensure safety of those in attendance. First-aid kiosks and other facilities will also be set up at the venue, the police said.

Delhi CM oath-taking ceremony: Traffic advisory

Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory in light of the event. Traffic diversions and restrictions will be in place on February 20 from 7.00 am to 4.00 pm on several roads, including Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg (ITO to Delhi Gate), Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk), and others. Commuters are advised to use public transport, park only in designated areas, and avoid roadside parking to ensure smooth traffic flow.

This ceremony marks the BJP’s return to power in Delhi after 27 years, following their victory over the Aam Aadmi Party in the recent Assembly elections, securing 48 out of 70 seats.

[With agency inputs]