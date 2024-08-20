Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Delhi excise scam: Court extends CM Kejriwal's judicial custody till Aug 27

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Kejriwal's custody after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was produced before the court through a video-conference

In the Arvind Kejriwal case, the court has examined “the necessity and proportionality of the arrest in compliance with Section 19(1) of the PMLA”, said a legal expert (Photo: PTI)
The court is likely to consider on August 27 a supplementary chargesheet filed by CBI. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 3:42 PM IST
A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the period of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody till August 27 in a corruption case lodged by the CBI in connection with the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Kejriwal's custody after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was produced before the court through a video-conference on the expiry of the period of his judicial custody granted earlier.

The court is likely to consider on August 27 a supplementary chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Kejriwal.


First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

