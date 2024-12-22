Digvijaya Singh slams PM Modi for spreading hatred, criticises speech

In a scathing critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent speech in Kuwait, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday accused him of spreading hatred between Hindus and minorities in India for political gain and said that unleashing hatred is effortless, but containing it is a daunting task.

Singh said that it is easy to release 'the genie of hatred, but it's challenging to rein it back in.'

In a post on X, Digvijaya stated that while the Prime Minister advocates for "world brotherhood" abroad, his rhetoric within India fuels division through "Hindutva."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, I heard your speech in Kuwait. I appreciate it. I have been your biggest critic since the Godhra incident. It has become very difficult to control the hatred that you have spread between Hindus and minorities in this country. It is easy to take out the "genie of hatred" from the bottle but not to put it back in the bottle," Digvijaya said.

Accusing further, the Congress leader said that for his political gain, the Prime Minister is not performing "raj dharma", but has filled the children and youth of this country with the poison of "hatred".

"Now you and RSS giving the message of making India a "world brother" to make it a "world leader". Your foreign minister is also doing the same thing now. Can you not give this speech in India instead of abroad? Here your speech spews the "poison of hatred". Going abroad, especially in Islamic countries, you advocate "world brotherhood" but in India you advocate "Hindutva". Savarkar himself has said that "Hindutva" has nothing to do with "Hinduism or Sanatan Dharma," Digvijaya Singh said.

The Congress leader then issued a direct plea to PM Modi, urging him to spread messages of unity and peace within India. "I have only one request for you. Spread the message of 'Leave hatred, unite India' of Rahul Gandhi to the people and spread the message of 'Vasudev Kutumbakam' of Sanatan Dharma to the people."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Kuwait. This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years.

PM Modi, while addressing the Indian diaspora in Kuwait on Saturday, stated that India of the future would be the hub of global development as well as the growth engine of the world.

While speaking at the "Hala Modi" community event at Kuwait's Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Indoor Sports Complex, PM Modi highlighted India's rapid transformation in various fields, including technology, infrastructure, and sustainability.

"Today, India is the fifth-largest economy in the world. We lead the world in fintech and have the third-largest startup ecosystem globally. India is also the second-largest mobile manufacturing country in the world," PM Modi said.

"The India of the future will be the hub of the development of the world... it will be the growth engine of the world," he added.