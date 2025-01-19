Dissenting voices mar BJP's campaign against Siddaramaiah after ED action

Dissenting voices in the BJP marred the party's efforts on Saturday to gear up for a decisive fight against the Congress government in Karnataka, following the ED's confirmation about the MUDA site-allotment scam, in which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife, Parvathi B M, are among the accused.

Two dissident Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs -- Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Ramesh Jarkiholi -- launched a verbal attack on state party chief B Y Vijayendra, questioning his leadership quality and "antecedents".

"People talk of squabbling in the BJP but we do not have any internal fight. Our fight is only against the party president. We are happy both ways -- whether the president is changed or not," Jarkiholi said during a party event at Ankalgavi village in Gokak taluk of Belagavi district., "You (Vijayendra) are still a child, you are not fit to be the state president," the MLA from Gokak said.

He, however, clarified that Vijayendra's father and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa remains his leader and he has great respect for him.

On the purported challenge by Vijayendra to counter his critics at the places of their choice, Jarkiholi said, "Alright Vijayendra, fix a date. I will travel to Shikaripura (Vijayendra's constituency). I accept your challenge." He added that he will not take police or gunmen along with him and go to Shikaripura alone.

Jarkiholi advised Yediyurappa to stop supporting Vijayendra as it is ruining his legacy.

"Allow capable leaders to take charge as president. You (Yediyurappa) have gained thousands of benefits from the party, provide guidance instead," the MLA said.

Jarkiholi also reminded Vijayendra that he was instrumental in making Yediyurappa the chief minister for a fourth term from 2019 to 2021.

Jarkiholi was among the 17 dissident Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs, whose disqualification led to the fall of a coalition government in the southern state in 2019 and installation of a Yediyurappa-led BJP government.

Backing Jarkiholi, Vijayapura MLA Yatnal said had the former not joined the BJP with 16 MLAs in 2019, Yediyurappa could not have become the chief minister.

Raising a number of allegations against Vijayendra in Vijayanagara, he said, "Because of Ramesh Jarkiholi, Yediyurappa became the chief minister. You (Vijayendra) made so much money because of Ramesh Jarkiholi. The whole world knows how much wealth you have made." He warned Vijayendra not to talk low about Jarkiholi for his contributions to the Valmiki and Scheduled Tribe (ST) community he belongs to, besides his good work in the irrigation department for the north Karnataka region.

Yatnal reminded Vijayendra that the saffron party grew in the state due to the selfless services of thousands of party workers who rode bicycles to campaign in villages and not just because of Yediyurappa.

Lashing out at Vijayendra, Yatnal said, "He is a collection master. What did he do for the party? Nothing. He is the one who is responsible for sending his father to jail and today, he is the state BJP president. He is the great leader who sent his stalwart father to jail." The Vijayapura MLA advised him to resign if he cannot handle the party in the state and pave the way for others.

He also said if he is given a chance to lead the BJP in Karnataka and if he fails to secure 130 seats for the party in the next Assembly polls, he will retire from politics.

Yatnal and Jarkiholi have been quite vocal against Vijayendra. Yatnal was served notices several times by the BJP central leadership but he remained defiant and continued to attack the father-son duo.

He even appealed to the BJP central leadership to take action against Yediyurappa, his sons -- Shivamogga MP B Y Raghavendra and Vijayendra -- for an "effective fight against the dynastic politics of the Congress".