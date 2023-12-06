Home / Politics / DMK MP Senthil Kumar expresses regret for north-south divide remark

DMK MP Senthil Kumar expresses regret for north-south divide remark

MPs from the ruling BJP created a ruckus over the issue on Wednesday, and the House witnessed a brief adjournment during the Question Hour over the issue

Photo: X @DrSenthil_MDRD
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 1:48 PM IST
DMK MP D N V Senthil Kumar on Wednesday expressed regret in the Lok Sabha over his controversial 'north-south divide' remark which had sparked a backlash.

Kumar had on Tuesday used a pejorative to describe Hindi heartland states while attacking the ruling BJP. His comments led to ruckus and adjournment in the House, and were expunged by Speaker Om Birla later.

MPs from the ruling BJP created a ruckus over the issue on Wednesday, and the House witnessed a brief adjournment during the Question Hour over the issue.

At 12 noon, when the House reassembled for the Zero Hour, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal raised the issue, and asked if DMK leader TR Baalu, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi agree with the comments.

Demanding an apology, he said, "Is TR Baalu standing with him? Is Rahul Gandhi standing with him? Voters have made BJP victorious in three states, and this is what they say. This is the thinking of dividing India in north and south. We will not allow it," he said.

Baalu, who raised the issue of floods caused by cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu and demanded that the Centre declare it as a national calamity, said the remarks made by Kumar were not correct.

"Statement made by Senthil Kumar was not correct. MK Stalin has warned the particular member," Baalu said.

Soon after, Kumar expressed regret over the comment.

Kumar said the remarks were made "inadvertently" and if they have hurt the sentiments of people, he withdraws it.

The DMK MP had earlier tendered an apology for his comments on Tuesday.

"Commenting on the results of the five recent state assembly elections, I have used a word in a inappropriate way. Not using that term with any intent, I apologise for sending the wrong meaning across," he said in a post on X.

Topics :DMKLok SabhaMember of Parliamentwinter session

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 1:48 PM IST

