Don't use our matters for political mileage: Somnath Bharti's wife to FM

AAP's New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency candidate Somnath Bharti's wife Lipika Bharti on Saturday urged Union Finance Minister and BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman to not use her family matters for "political mileage".

Addressing a press conference on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal assault case on Friday, Sitharaman cited past instances of accusations of attacking women against several AAP leaders, including Bharti, and called the party an "anti-women" party.

Lipika, along with her husband, said in a press conference that they were living happily as husband and wife.

"Every couple has their dispute. We had a dispute 10 years ago and it was resolved back then only. My appeal is that do not use us for your political mileage," she said.

Lipika added that the AAP leader understands his responsibilities as husband and father.

Bharti also hit out at Sitharaman saying if the BJP government had worked at the Centre, she would not need to rake up his family matter to hurt his wife and children.

He also alleged that the union minister accused him of hitting a journalist on a news channel, and sought apologies from her and the BJP.