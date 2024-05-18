Home / Politics / Maitri Setu, Agartala-Akhaura rail link to be operational soon: Tripura CM

Maitri Setu, Agartala-Akhaura rail link to be operational soon: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said the Maitri Setu in South Tripura and Agartala-Akhaura (Bangladesh) rail link will become operational very soon.

Manik Saha, Tripura CM
Tripura CM Manik Saha (Photo: X@DrManikSaha2)
Press Trust of India Agartala
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 12:56 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said the Maitri Setu in South Tripura and Agartala-Akhaura (Bangladesh) rail link will become operational very soon.

The Matri Setu built over river Feni connecting South Tripura's Sabroom with Bangladesh's Ramgarh was jointly inaugurated on March 9, 2021 and Agartala- Nischintapur (Indian part of Agartala-Akhaura rail link) was inaugurated on November 1, 2023 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

But both connectivity facilities are yet to be made operational.

"Election is almost over, and a new government will be formed. Under the leadership of PM Modi, who has always emphasized the Act East Policy and provided us with the HIRA (highway, i-way, railway, airway) model, the Maitri Setu will become operational soon", the chief minister told reporters on Friday.

"The trial in Agartala-Akhaura railway link has already been completed, and it will also be made operational soon," Saha said, adding that many investors are coming to the northeastern state to invest.

"The future of Tripura is bright. After the rail connectivity is established, we will be able to reach Kolkata in a short period," he said.

Anil Kumar Khandelwal, Member Infrastructure, Railway Board inspected Nischintapur railyard (Indian part of AgartalaAkhaura) on May 15 to check the ongoing work.

"The construction work in Agartala-Akhaura railway project has almost been completed. Now, the train service will be made operational after discussion between both sides," he said.

Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) Manager, Agartala, Debasish Nandi on Saturday told PTI, "We are ready to open the Maitri Setu by introducing passenger movement in the first phase. All necessary facilities including immigration have been put in place at Sabroom Land Custom Station (LCS). The goods movement can be flagged off later. The final date of the beginning of passenger movement will be taken by Delhi and Dhaka.

Also Read

Tripura ready to welcome PPP offer for setting up medical colleges: CM Saha

10% students suffer from AIDS in Tripura, CM Saha expresses concern

Tripura Cabinet to visit Ram temple in Ayodhya soon: CM Manik Saha

RailTel to implement integrated communication system in NFR's new line

Mamata's Trinamool is a carbon copy of CPIM: Tripura CM Manik Saha

No objection to action against grandson if found guilty: Deve Gowda

Swati Maliwal blackmailed by BJP to go against CM Kejriwal, says AAP

TMC leader Sanjay Das murder: Police makes arrest in case from Port Blair

Swati Maliwal case: AAP MP alleges CCTV tampering at Delhi CM's residence

Swati Maliwal controversy: AAP, BJP spar; Congress distances itself

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Tripura CMTripura electionsLok Sabha electionsLok SabhaNortheast India

First Published: May 18 2024 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story