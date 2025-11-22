Home / Politics / BJP may oust Bihar CM Nitish Kumar soon, says SP leader Mata Prasad Pandey

BJP may oust Bihar CM Nitish Kumar soon, says SP leader Mata Prasad Pandey

Speaking to reporters at a programme organised on the occasion of the birth anniversary of SP patriarch and former chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, Pandey targeted the BJP government in UP

Mata Prasad Pandey, Mata Prasad
The senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader also charged that by focusing all its attention on the Hindutva agenda, the BJP wants to transform India into a nation where there is no equality (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Ballia (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 1:17 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Mata Prasad Pandey, on Saturday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may oust Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar from power in the near future.

The senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader also charged that by focusing all its attention on the Hindutva agenda, the BJP wants to transform India into a nation where there is no equality.

Speaking to reporters at a programme organised on the occasion of the birth anniversary of SP patriarch and former chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, Pandey targeted the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

"The government's policies are not aimed at eliminating unemployment. Their only slogan is Hindutva. They want to run the government in the name of Hindutva and mislead the people by performing religious rituals," he said  Responding to a question about BJP's Samrat Chaudhary (Deputy Chief Minister) getting the Home portfolio in Bihar, Pandey claimed that the BJP would dislodge its ally and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar from the helm in the near future.

The NDA swept the recent Bihar assembly election, winning 202 seats in the 243-member assembly. The state's longest-serving Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, was sworn in last Thursday for the record tenth time, though ally BJP was the single largest party.

"Appointing Samrat Chaudhary as Home Minister is their internal decision and may have been made as part of a compromise. We believe that he (Nitish Kumar) may be ousted in a few days," Pandey said.

The SP leader, who has been a former Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, said, "The BJP government is not focused on our problems related to unemployment, education and health. Their sole focus is on transforming our nation into a nation without equality by promoting a Hindutva agenda.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Congress to rally against alleged 'vote chori' at Ramlila Maidan on Dec 14

Mamata Banerjee to hold SIR protest rally in West Bengal's Matua heartland

Congress rules out alliance with MNS for BMC polls, cites party's violence

Siddaramaiah vows to stay on as Karnataka CM amid leadership tussle

Suvendu accuses Mamata of undermining EC, shielding 'illicit vote-bank'

Topics :Nitish KumarSamajwadi PartyBiharBihar governmentBharatiya Janata PartyBJP

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story