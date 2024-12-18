Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / EC reviews Delhi polls preparedness, meets leaders from political parties

EC reviews Delhi polls preparedness, meets leaders from political parties

BJP MP from New Delhi Bansuri Swaraj, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chaddha and party leader Jasmin Shah attended the meeting

ECI, election commission of india, election commission
An election commission official said the meeting lasted for around half an hour and covered several topics. | File Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 2:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Election Commission held a meeting with representatives of political parties in central Delhi on Wednesday, in the run-up to the assembly polls here due early next year.

BJP MP from New Delhi Bansuri Swaraj, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chaddha and party leader Jasmin Shah attended the meeting.

An election commission official said the meeting lasted for around half an hour and covered several topics.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar also reviewed poll preparedness for the upcoming Delhi elections.

In a post on X, the Election Commission mentioned, "CEC Rajiv Kumar along with ECs Gyanesh Kumar and Dr Sandhu review poll preparedness for the upcoming Delhi Legislative Assembly elections. Meeting with enforcement agencies is currently underway. Earlier in the day, commission met representatives of the political parties."  Sources earlier said the Election Commission will review on Wednesday the preparedness of its poll machinery in Delhi, where assembly elections are due early next year.

The term of the 70-member Delhi Legislative Assembly ends on February 23 next year and polls are to be held before that.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Election Commission meets representatives of Delhi's political parties

Kejriwal only leader in history of Delhi who works for poor people: Atishi

Will prove costly: AAP accuses Nadda of calling UP, Bihar people Rohingya

Nadda chairs BJP General secy meet over Delhi Assembly polls, other issues

CM Atishi reaffirms AAP's commitment to promises ahead of Delhi polls

Topics :Delhi Assembly ElectionsElection CommissionNew DelhiRajya Sabha

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story