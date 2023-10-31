Home / Politics / ED raids Punjab AAP MLA Kulwant Singh; other locations in drugs probe case

ED raids Punjab AAP MLA Kulwant Singh; other locations in drugs probe case

Locations in Mohali, Amritsar and Ludhiana are being covered by the federal probe agency along with an escort of central paramilitary forces personnel, the sources said

Press Trust of India Chandigarh/New Delhi
The premises linked to SAS Nagar Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Singh, 61, are also being covered, they said.

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 11:59 AM IST
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple places in Punjab, including at the premises of AAP MLA Kulwant Singh, as part of a drugs linked money laundering investigation, official sources said.

The ED action is being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 11:59 AM IST

