'Ek rahoge toh safe rahoge': PM claims Cong pitting OBCs against each other

Alleging that the Congress-JMM coalition wanted to divide OBCs by pitting sub-castes against each other, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday told an election rally in Jharkhand 'ek rahoge toh safe rahoge' (be united to be safe).

Addressing the rally in Bokaro, Modi claimed that till there was no unity between OBCs, tribals and Dalits, the Congress kept forming governments at the Centre.

"Beware of Congress-JMM's evil designs and conspiracies. They can go to any extent to snatch power. Congress has been an opponent of SC, ST, and OBC unity since Independence. Till there was no unity, Congress kept forming governments at the Centre and looted the nation," he said.

"More than 125 sub-castes are considered OBCs in the Chotanagpur region. Congress-JMM wants to break the OBC unity by pitting sub-castes against each other. I warn you 'ek rahoge toh safe rahoge'," he added.

The PM also attacked the Congress and its allies for seeking the reinstation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Congress and its allies want to bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir so that our soldiers again face the fire of terrorism," he said.

"Modi buried Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. For seven decades, Ambedkar's Constitution was not in force there," he said.

It was for the first time that the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir had taken oath in the name of the Indian Constitution and this was his tribute to Ambedkar, Modi said.

He said a BJP-led government was needed in Jharkhand to drive out infiltrators and eradicate corruption.

"You are hankering for a handful of sand, they are smuggling it," the PM said, attacking the ruling JMM-led coalition in the state.

"Recruitment mafia and paper leak mafia created by the JMM-led coalition will be sent to jail and those who played with the future of the youth would not be spared," he added.