Cong's samosa caucus has arrived in Maharashtra to trade lies: Smriti Irani

Former BJP MP Irani referred to the Congress group as the 'samosa caucus' and mocked them for their past actions and statements

She accused these representatives of failing to work on developmental issues and claimed they would attempt to spread lies during their campaign | (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2024 | 7:46 AM IST
BJP leader Smriti Irani on Saturday slammed the Congress party over their three representatives sent to Maharashtra for campaigning ahead of the state assembly polls, accusing them of spreading lies and failing to address key issues of development.

The former BJP MP referred to the Congress group as the "samosa caucus" and mocked them for their past actions and statements.

"Congress' samosa caucus has arrived in Maharashtra to trade lies. The three representatives that Congress has sent to Maharashtra are unique in themselves--one with whom the word corruption is keenly connected and doesn't worry much about Congress' vote but how to become the CM. The other one promised to give gold to the population in Telangana and people are searching for him there. The third representative is one--if someone ate the samosa, he set up a CID probe to look into it," Irani said.

This came following a recent controversy surrounding the Samosa that was to be served to Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu and allegedly went missing and subsequently has become the subject of much discussion. The case of the 'missing samosas' is now being investigated by the CID wing of the police.

She accused these representatives of failing to work on developmental issues and claimed they would attempt to spread lies during their campaign.

"Those people who don't work on the issues of development seriously. They will come and will spread the atmosphere of lies. But the people will vote for the BJP," she said.

Irani also responded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent statements about the Constitution, where the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha said that the Constitution was in danger, stating that the Congress' future was in danger, not the Constitution.

"Their future might be in danger, but the Constitution is not in danger. People know, no one has protected the Constitution like Prime Minister Modi has," she said.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

First Published: Nov 10 2024 | 7:46 AM IST

