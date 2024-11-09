Ladli Bahna aid to go up to Rs 5,000: MP CM; Cong says poll code violation

The monthly financial assistance being given to eligible women in Madhya Pradesh under the Ladli Bahna Yojana will gradually go up to Rs 5,000, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Saturday.

The state government currently transfers Rs 1,250 per month to bank accounts of women beneficiaries of this scheme, launched ahead of last year's assembly elections.

Reacting to the CM's announcement, the Congress termed it a corrupt practice and a gross violation of the model code in force for the upcoming bypolls for two assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh.

"Sisters, did anyone ever deposit money in your account? Ask this to the Congress people. You (Congress) used to loot and snatch from people," Yadav said while addressing a rally in the Budhni assembly seat, where a bypoll will be held on November 13.

He said the Congress had alleged that the monthly cash transfer scheme was launched by then CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the elections and it would be discontinued.

"You (Congress) keep making noise, we will keep giving (depositing money in bank accounts). The BJP government kept depositing Rs 1,250. The government will deposit Rs 1,250 today...it will keep increasing (the monthly assistance) from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000. This is the government's policy," the chief minister said.

At a function held later in the evening, Yadav transferred the monthly instalment of Rs 1,250 to the accounts of beneficiaries of Ladli Bahna Yojana.

More From This Section

Congress Rajya Sabha member and senior lawyer Vivek Tankha termed the announcement made by the CM a gross violation of the poll code in force for the upcoming bypolls to two assembly seats.

"This is a gross violation of the election code @DrMohanYadav51 (CM Mohan Yadav) ji. @ECISVEEP (Election Commission of India or ECI) @SpokespersonECI (Spokesperson of ECI) take immediate cognizance of this. CM Sahib, with this statement, you have already given the reason for cancelling both elections today. This is corrupt practice as per election law," Tankha stated on X.

The Budhni segment fell vacant after sitting MLA and former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan resigned from his traditional seat following his election to the Lok Sabha from Vidisha. Chouhan, currently the Union Agriculture Minister, has represented Budhni in the assembly multiple times as the BJP MLA.

The Congress has fielded former state minister Rajkumar Patel from Budhni against BJP candidate Ramakant Bhargava, a former MP from Vidisha.

Besides Budhni, the elections will be held for the Vijaypur assembly seat in Sheopur district.