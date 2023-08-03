Home / Politics / Elections to 39 municipal councils, nagar panchayats of Punjab in November

Elections to 39 municipal councils, nagar panchayats of Punjab in November

Elections to 39 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Punjab will be held between November 1 and 15, according to a government notification

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
By-elections to 27 wards of some municipal councils and nagar panchayats and certain wards of three municipal corporations of Bathinda, Batala and Hoshiarpur will also be held in the first fortnight of November this year. (Photo: ANI)

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 10:03 PM IST
Elections to 39 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Punjab will be held between November 1 and 15, according to a government notification.

By-elections to 27 wards of some municipal councils and nagar panchayats and certain wards of three municipal corporations of Bathinda, Batala and Hoshiarpur will also be held in the first fortnight of November this year.

"...the general elections to elect the members of municipal councils/nagar panchayats and bye-elections of certain wards of various municipal councils/nagar panchayats (will) be held within the first fortnight of November 2023," the notification issued by the local government department read.

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 10:03 PM IST

