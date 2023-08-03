Home / Politics / Shah made an election speech, Oppn not allowed to raise issues: Chowdhury

Shah made an election speech, Oppn not allowed to raise issues: Chowdhury

The opposition on Thursday walked out of Lok Sabha before the voting on the Delhi services bill, accusing Home Minister Amit Shah of making an election speech

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 8:39 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The opposition on Thursday walked out of Lok Sabha before the voting on the Delhi services bill, accusing Home Minister Amit Shah of making an election speech and alleging that it was not allowed to raise some issues.

Speaking to reporters, Leader of the Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed that the issue was all about snatching the rights of an elected government but Shah was instead "abusive" to the opposition and made an election speech.

He said he wanted to seek some clarifications from Shah, including on the Manipur issue, but was not allowed.

DMK member T R Baalu accused Union minister Anurag Thakur of taunting his party over the issue of scams.

Opposition members were quiet during the debate and disturbed no one, including Shah, but Thakur started "heckling" them later, he said.

The BRS also joined INDIA bloc parties in walking out of the House.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which will replace an ordinance promulgated for handling the transfers and postings of senior officers in the city government, was passed by Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Also Read

Minister's hate speech about Muslims liable for prosecution

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury meets victim's familyof Panchayat poll violence

PM Modi's joint address to US Congress: Here are key highlights, takeaways

Opposition, NDA expected to set tone for 2024 Lok Sabha elections today

Shah writes to Kharge, Adhir on Manipur; urges to rise above party lines

LS passes Delhi Services Bill, BJD & YSRCP support govt, AAP MP suspended

INDIA bloc's Mumbai meet to discuss electoral issues: AAP's Raghav Chadha

AAP's lone Lok Sabha member Sushil Rinku suspended for Monsoon session

Lok Sabha passes National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023

Karnataka CM taking entire cabinet to Delhi is 'undemocratic': BJP

Topics :Amit ShahLok SabhaAdhir Ranjan Chowdhury

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 8:39 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr

NCLAT defers hearing on IDBI Bank's plea against Zee to August 17

India News

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 3): When and where to expect rainfall

Tomato prices may touch Rs 300/kg in coming days: Wholesale traders

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Will Samsung be able to revive era of foldables?

Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 series smartphones in India: Price, specifications

Economy News

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

July PMI services rises sharpest since June 2010 on robust global demand

Next Story