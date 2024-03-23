Electoral bond disclosures: BJP gets lion's share from listed companies

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may have got the lion’s share of electoral donations from listed companies, ahead of the general elections this year.







ALSO READ: Electoral bond disclosures: Mapping the changing dynamics of donations A Business Standard analysis of electoral bond data, collated by tracker myneta.info, shows BJP's total share at 72.4 per cent in 2023 and 2024. The analysis is based on a sample of 68 companies for which data was compiled from Capitaline which matched the donor names made available by the Election Commission (EC).

The EC on Thursday released identification numbers which match donations to parties. The BJP got Rs 233 crore worth of donations in 2023 for the sample which had Rs 347 crore worth of electoral bond donations. The share rises to 100 per cent in 2024 (data available till January). The entire worth of donations (Rs 65 crore) in 2024 went to the BJP.

